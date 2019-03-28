India Open: World No 17 Kantaphon Wangcharoen no match for HS Prannoy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shuttler HS Prannoy has been unlucky when it comes to injuries. On multiple occasions, he has been forced to take a break from the sport, something that has hindered his progress at the elite level.

More recently, he had suffered from gastroesophageal reflux disease and has been looking to regain his health in the last few months.

But like a phoenix, the Kerala man has inevitably made a strong comeback. Playing only his third match of the year in the top circuit, Prannoy came back from a set down to beat World No 17 Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14 at the India Open.

Buoyant after this positive show, he said that he has been in constant touch with medicos, something that has helped him take part in the ongoing meet.

“I have been consulting doctors in the United States,” Prannoy said after the match. “I can say it has helped me stand in the court right now. Probably 80% of the things have fallen in place. There are areas I have to focus on like the diet plan that has been given to me,” the World No 24 added.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth joined Prannoy in the second round with a 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 victory over Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent. In another upset, India’s Subhankar Dey beat fourth seed Tommy Sugiarto 14-21, 22-20, 21-11.

World No 15 Sameer Verma overcame early resistance from Rasmus Gemke before recording a 21-18, 21-12 win. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu barely broke a sweat during her 21-8, 21-13 victory over World No 71 Mugdha Agrey in the opening round. The second seed took just 23 minutes to seal the deal.