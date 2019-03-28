Home Sport Other

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Final berth assured, India look to test attacking prowess against lowly Poland

With three wins and a draw, India are currently leading the six-team league table with 10 points and a goal difference of eight.

Published: 28th March 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

India beat Canada to enter finals of Azlan Shah Tournament. (Photo | Hockey India, Twitter)

By PTI

IPOH: Their final berth already sealed, favourites India would look to test their attacking prowess and aim for a big win when they take on lower-ranked Poland in their final league match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here Friday.

With three wins and a draw, India are currently leading the six-team league table with 10 points and a goal difference of eight.

Just like five-time champions India, Korea too have secured their place in Saturday's summit clash with 10 points but they have an inferior goal difference -- five -- than the Indians.

The last round league matches, thus, have become inconsequential for all the teams but both India and Korea would look to keep their winning momentum intact.

Against Poland, ranked 21st in the world, it should be an easy match for world number 5 India.

The Indians had a pretty good outing in the tournament so far, barring one match -- against Saturday summit clash opponents Korea.

India defeated Asian Games gold medallist Japan 2-0 before getting the better of hosts Malaysia 4-2 and Canada 7-3.

The only blip for the Manpreet Singh-led side was the 1-1 draw against Korea.

Come Friday, the Indians would be eyeing to test their attacking combinations ahead of the big final against Korea.

Mandeep Singh has been a live wire upfront, scoring a hat-trick against Canada but he needs more support from other strikers and that is precisely what the Indian think-tank would be hoping to achieve against Poland.

Besides Mandeep, Varun Kumar has been impressive with penalty corner conversions and he would like to continue in the same vein in the remainder of the matches.

"We are not going to take it lightly against Poland.

We are determined to keep performing to the best of our abilities, and to win our remaining two matches based on good performances," Mandeep said.

"I feel tomorrow's match against Poland will also give us a chance to prepare well for the final against Korea," said the 24-year-old striker.

After a slow start, the Indians showed progress in every match of the tournament with improved structure and discipline.

Poland, on the other hand, are still winless in the tournament and would at least look for a consolation point.

But it would be a herculean task to achieve that against a world-class side like India.

Poland were hammered 1-5 by Malaysia, 0-4 by Canada and 0-3 by Japan.

Korea is the only team which had to fight tooth and nail to get the better of Poland 3-2.

With five titles under their belt, India are the second most successful team in the Azlan Shah Cup behind Australia (10 titles).

India's last triumph here came way back in 2010 when they shared the title with Korea after the match was abandoned due to rain.

Despite coming here with a mix of senior and junior players, India would be looking to end their eight-year title jinx.

In other inconsequential matches on Friday, Korea will take on Japan while Malaysia will finish off their campaign against Canada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azlan Shah Cup India vs Poland Indian Hockey team

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp