Home Sport Other

India thrash Poland 10-0 in Azlan Shah Cup, to face South Korea in final

Already assured of a place in Saturday's summit clash against Korea, the Indians scored goals almost at will, leaving the Polish players in daze.

Published: 29th March 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Striker Mandeep Singh continued his rich form and scored a brace to help India thrash minnows Poland 10-0 in their last league match (Photo | Twitter@TheHockeyIndia)

By PTI

IPOH (MALAYSIA): Striker Mandeep Singh continued his rich form and scored a brace to help India thrash minnows Poland 10-0 in their last league match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here Friday.

Already assured of a place in Saturday's summit clash against Korea, the Indians scored goals almost at will, leaving the Polish players in daze.

Besides Mandeep (50th, 51st minutes), dragflciker Varun Kumar (18th, 25th) also struck twice while Vivek Sagar Prasad (1st), Sumit Kumar (7th), Surender Kumar (19th), Simranjeet Singh (29th), Nilankanta Sharma (36th) and Amit Rohitdas (55th) were the other goal-scorers for India.

Five-time champions India, thus, maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament, collecting 13 points from five league matches with the help of four wins and a draw.

With two strikes on Friday, Mandeep became the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with a total of seven goals while Varun took his personal tally to five goals so far.

It was expected to be a one-sided contest and it turned out to be so as India raced to a 2-0 lead by the seventh minute through Vivek and Sumit's goals.

The second quarter saw India strengthen their attack as they made space inside the striking circle.

In good form, Sumit earned a penalty corner for India which was perfectly converted by Varun.

A minute later, Surender registered his name in the score sheet by scoring from a penalty corner created by Rohidas.

Though India lost forward Shilanand Lakra to a green card in the 24th minute, they secured another penalty corner and Varun was bang on target with a powerful flick to hand his side a commanding 5-0 lead.

Simranjeet then added to the team's tally when he worked with Mandeep after receiving a beautiful assist from Nilakanta Sharma to put the ball past Polish goalkeeper Mateusz Popiolkowski.

With a formidable 6-0 lead at half-time, India continued to dominate after the change of ends.

In the 36th minute, it was Nilakanta's turn to score after receiving a good pass from Sumit.

Though India managed only one goal in the third quarter, the team made a strong finish in the fourth quarter and scored three more goals.

The Polish goalkeeper, meanwhile, was impressive as he made some brilliant saves to keep Gursahibjit Singh and Simranjeet Singh at bay early in the fourth quarter.

A powerfully struck penalty corner by Rohidas too was well-saved by Popiolkowski.

India's eighth and ninth goal came off skilful displays by Mandeep.

His first goal was scored after he intercepted Michal Raciniewski to take a direct shot on goal, while his second was well-assisted by Gurinder Singh.

India's 10th goal was scored after Surender earned a penalty corner with Amit making a good conversion.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azlan Shah Cup Mandeep Singh Indian hockey team Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp