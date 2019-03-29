Home Sport Other

SAI likely to announce Graham Reid as Indian men’s hockey team coach today

With the i’s dotted and t’s crossed, it is expected that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will announce Graham Reid as the next coach of the men’s hockey team as early as Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the I’s dotted and t’s crossed, it is expected that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will announce Graham Reid as the next coach of the men’s hockey team as early as Friday. The Australian’s name was forwarded to the sports ministry for approval on Tuesday and it is learned that the ministry has no problems with Hockey India’s recommendation.

Curiously enough, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore may not be able to personally announce Reid as the next coach because of the Model Code of Conduct. The sports minister had done so in 2017 when Sjoerd Marijne and Harendra Singh were appointed to take care of the men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

While HI hasn’t made public any details, the Australian, who worked under Ric Charlesworth with distinction before leading the Kookaburras for a couple of years till the 2016 Olympics, will likely get a contract till the 2022 World Cup. This comes with its own caveat vis-a-vis qualifying for the Olympics and impressing there.

Reid may, after a point of time, bring in his own support staff. The former midfielder’s first challenge with India will be the 11-day FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar from June 6-16. Even though the competition is relatively weak compared to other FIH meets — Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, South Africa, USA and Uzbekistan — Reid will have have to hit the ground running as this is a competition with two Olympic qualifier berths up for grabs.

