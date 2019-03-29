Home Sport Other

Still a player, Shivendra Singh geared up to wear coach’s hat with national team

Shivendra Singh is a part of the Air India team that defeated Indian Navy in the quarterfinals of the 82th All India Scindia Gold Cup in Gwalior.

Former Indian hockey star Shivendra Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shivendra Singh is a part of the Air India team that defeated Indian Navy in the quarterfinals of the 82th All India Scindia Gold Cup in Gwalior on Thursday. For a former India striker, this is not the most prestigious stage. He has played at the highest level, including the Olympics.

Little did Shivendra know that while playing in the relatively low-profile tournament, he would get a call to return to the thick of things, in a new role. He is set to join the senior India team as assistant coach next month and work under Australian Graham Reid. What was he doing when he was asked to join the camp in Bengaluru on April 7? Playing, of course.

“I got a call from the authorities a few days ago. They asked me to send my CV and join the national camp in Bengaluru,” Shivendra told this newspaper on Thursday.

While Australian Reid’s appointment is just a formality now, Shivendra’s inclusion in the set-up is subject to final approval.

“Shivendra will join the Indian team soon, as an assistant coach. He will work with the forwards under the new chief coach,” a source close to the development said. Shivendra, speaking on his new role, too said he will work exclusively with the forwards during his stint with the national team.

It’s not new for a current player to become a part of the national team’s coaching staff in India. Former international Sameer Dad served as assistant coach of the junior men’s team while still playing for Air India. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) player and former international Tushar Khandkar did the same while serving as assistant coach of senior men’s team.

Shivendra was part of the Indian team that won the silver medal in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games, besides being a member of the bronze medal-winning side of the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games. He also won gold with the Indian team in the 2007 Asia Cup and 2010 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Besides Shivendra, former Australian drag-flicker Chris Ciriello, who is the current analytical coach, will be the other assistant in the set-up. The coaching staff will also have SAI coach Piyush Kumar Dubey, who is with the team at the ongoing Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia. He will exclusively work with the goalkeepers.

