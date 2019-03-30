Home Sport Other

Charles Leclerc claims first pole, Ferrari lock front-row in Bahrain

The 21-year-old from Monaco topped all three sections of qualifying, having already been quickest in two of the three practice sessions.

Published: 30th March 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Leclerc carried the day, even surpassing his own leading time on his last lap to set a new record in Bahrain | AP

By Associated Press

BAHRAIN: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc confirmed he is a driver to be reckoned with by taking his first career pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Monaco topped all three sections of qualifying, having already been quickest in two of the three practice sessions over the weekend.

Ferrari secured a 1-2 on the grid as four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel qualified in second place.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton was third, ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

After the disappointment of the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago, Ferrari has looked in ominous form with its drivers finishing 1-2 in all three practices sessions and throughout qualifying.

Leclerc carried the day, even surpassing his own leading time on his last lap to set a new record in Bahrain of 1 minute, 27.866 seconds on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit.

Now he is well poised for the first win of a career progressing as quickly and smoothly as his driving. He impressed last year with the Alfa Romeo Sauber team in his debut season, with 10 top-10 finishes and a best result of sixth in one of the grid's least competitive cars.

Qualifying started at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) and mirrored cool race conditions for Sunday evening's race, which finishes with floodlights illuminating the desert track.

Bottas won in Australia ahead of Hamilton , where Vettel finished fourth and Leclerc fifth in Melbourne.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferrari Bahrain Grand Prix Charles Leclerc Sebastian Vettel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp