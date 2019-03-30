Charles Leclerc claims first pole, Ferrari lock front-row in Bahrain

By Associated Press

BAHRAIN: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc confirmed he is a driver to be reckoned with by taking his first career pole position at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Monaco topped all three sections of qualifying, having already been quickest in two of the three practice sessions over the weekend.

Ferrari secured a 1-2 on the grid as four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel qualified in second place.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton was third, ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

After the disappointment of the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago, Ferrari has looked in ominous form with its drivers finishing 1-2 in all three practices sessions and throughout qualifying.

Leclerc carried the day, even surpassing his own leading time on his last lap to set a new record in Bahrain of 1 minute, 27.866 seconds on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit.

Now he is well poised for the first win of a career progressing as quickly and smoothly as his driving. He impressed last year with the Alfa Romeo Sauber team in his debut season, with 10 top-10 finishes and a best result of sixth in one of the grid's least competitive cars.

Qualifying started at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) and mirrored cool race conditions for Sunday evening's race, which finishes with floodlights illuminating the desert track.

Bottas won in Australia ahead of Hamilton , where Vettel finished fourth and Leclerc fifth in Melbourne.