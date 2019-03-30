It’s tough to be Kidambi Srikanth

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Do you think you can get back to your best?” It’s probably not the best thing to ask an elite athlete trying to do exactly that. Especially not after a gruelling match against one of the toughest players in the circuit.

As far as Kidambi Srikanth is concerned, the four Super Series titles he won in 2017 continue to haunt him and cause awkward moments.

Bombarded with the same questions time and again, it’s perhaps only natural that the player gets agitated and snaps. On Friday, the 26-year-old played some of the best badminton he has in recent times to get the better of B Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19. After going down in the first set and trailing 1-7 in the second in the India Open quarterfinal, the Guntur player gave the crowd a reminder of why he has been India’s best men’s singles player.

What followed the impressive victory put him off. There was a series of questions on his glorious past, of which Srikanth has had enough. “Stop comparing myself to 2017. I’ve much more to give and have grown since.

There was 2018. I became the World No 1 and also won a Commonwealth Games medal. We have moved on. It was two years ago. Think about 2019. I am thinking about 2020. Don’t make me go back to 2017. I can’t just go back and start again from 2017. For me, now it’s all about getting back to full fitness and doing well in the Olympics,” he said after the match.

This was Srikanth’s second three-set win at the India Open after a testing encounter against Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki in the first round. The player himself has spoken about improving his fitness levels and being able to last the full course of a tournament.

Friday’s result suggested that the fitness graph is on the rise. Yet, he was asked if it is as good as it was two years ago. “I don’t know. There are matches left and I was able to last two weeks consistently in 2017. I don’t know if I’m at that level. But I am training hard and feeling confident.”

But he stressed that it doesn’t matter if he is back to his 2017 level. “I don’t know how fit I am compared to 2017. Other players have become fitter since 2017 and have grown since then. Even if I am as fit as I was in 2017, I don’t think it will be enough in 2019.”

Srikanth will be hoping that these questions don’t pop up so often. But for him, the best way to truly shut those annoying mouths will be to do the talking on the court.