Home Sport Other

It’s tough to be Kidambi Srikanth

As far as Kidambi Srikanth is concerned, the four Super Series titles he won in 2017 continue to haunt him and cause awkward moments.

Published: 30th March 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (Photo | PTI)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Do you think you can get back to your best?” It’s probably not the best thing to ask an elite athlete trying to do exactly that. Especially not after a gruelling match against one of the toughest players in the circuit.

As far as Kidambi Srikanth is concerned, the four Super Series titles he won in 2017 continue to haunt him and cause awkward moments.

Bombarded with the same questions time and again, it’s perhaps only natural that the player gets agitated and snaps. On Friday, the 26-year-old played some of the best badminton he has in recent times to get the better of B Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19. After going down in the first set and trailing 1-7 in the second in the India Open quarterfinal, the Guntur player gave the crowd a reminder of why he has been India’s best men’s singles player.

What followed the impressive victory put him off. There was a series of questions on his glorious past, of which Srikanth has had enough. “Stop comparing myself to 2017. I’ve much more to give and have grown since.

There was 2018. I became the World No 1 and also won a Commonwealth Games medal. We have moved on. It was two years ago. Think about 2019. I am thinking about 2020. Don’t make me go back to 2017. I can’t just go back and start again from 2017. For me, now it’s all about getting back to full fitness and doing well in the Olympics,” he said after the match.

This was Srikanth’s second three-set win at the India Open after a testing encounter against Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki in the first round. The player himself has spoken about improving his fitness levels and being able to last the full course of a tournament.

Friday’s result suggested that the fitness graph is on the rise. Yet, he was asked if it is as good as it was two years ago. “I don’t know. There are matches left and I was able to last two weeks consistently in 2017. I don’t know if I’m at that level. But I am training hard and feeling confident.”

But he stressed that it doesn’t matter if he is back to his 2017 level. “I don’t know how fit I am compared to 2017. Other players have become fitter since 2017 and have grown since then. Even if I am as fit as I was in 2017, I don’t think it will be enough in 2019.”

Srikanth will be hoping that these questions don’t pop up so often. But for him, the best way to truly shut those annoying mouths will be to do the talking on the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kidambi Srikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp