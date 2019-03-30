Saina Nehwal second highest in first-quarter earnings

By PTI

NEW DELHI: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has the second highest earnings in women's singles in the first quarter of the new season.

The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, a winner of the Indonesia Masters, semifinalist at Malaysia Masters and quarterfinalist at All England Championship, saw $36,825 added to her career earnings.

Reigning All England Champion Chen Yufei ($86,325) of China holds the top position in the highest earnings list in women's singles, while Chinese Taipei's world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying is in third place with an earning of $ 36,100.

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu, who crashed out in the opening round of the $1,000,000 All England Championship, will hope to improve her standing with a title win at the ongoing $350,000 India Open and grab a prize money of $24,500.

In men's singles, Kento Momota, who cliched the German Open and the All England while finished runner-up at the Indonesia Masters, tops the list after adding $94,550 to his career earnings.

The next highest singles earner is Denmark's Viktor Axelsen with $ 44,150.

Saina is placed fourth the HSBC Race to Guangzhou Rankings, while Axelsen leads the HSBC Race to Guangzhou Rankings, j t ahead of Momota.

The top eight players and pairs at the end of the season will qualify for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals in December.

Top five earners:

Women's Singles:

1.Chen Yufei $86,325,

2.Saina Nehwal $36,825,

3.Tai Tzu Ying $36,100,

4.Ratchanok Intanon $35,050, 5

.Carolina Marin $26,600.

Men's Singles:

1.Kento Momota $94,550,

2.Viktor Axelsen $44,150,

3.Shi Yuqi $28,575,

4.Son Wan Ho $27,250,

5.Anders Antonsen $27,250.

Men's Doubles:

1.Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan $44,850 (each),

2.Marc Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo $28,150,

3.Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik $20,775,

4.Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto $14,850,

5.Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda $12,387.

Women's Doubles:

1.Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan $39,356,

2.Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara $23,450,

3.Yuki Fuk hima/Sayaka Hirota $21,875,

4.Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi $19,625,

5.Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu $12,768.

Mixed Doubles:

1.Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong $50,825,

2.Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino $34,318,

3.Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai $13,825,

4.Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying $12,450,

5.Tontowi Ahmad $10,712.