Kidambi Srikanth loses in India Open final

NEW DELHI: Former champion Kidambi Srikanth's hope of snapping a long title draught came crashing down after he went down in straight games to former world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open here Sunday.

A former world no.1 Srikanth blew two game points in the second game to lose 7-21 20-22 to Axelsen in the men's singles summit clash.

It was the Indian's first final in a BWF world tour event in 17 months. He had last won a title at the 2017 French Open.

The final started as a close affair with Srikanth and Axelsen splitting the initial 10 points but a series of unforced errors from the Indian allowed the Danish player to move ahead as he unleashed a smash to seal an 11-7 advantage at the break.

Srikanth failed to engage his rival in rallies with Axelsen punishing any weak return.

The Indian's backhand was particularly weak and he lost a lot of points there.

Axelsen eventually took the opening game when Srikanth went long.

After the change of sides, Srikanth conceded a 1-5 lead to his opponent early on.

The Indian took the next three points but Axelsen was always a step ahead.

Srikanth's lifts went long and he also made wrong line calls, enabling Axelsen to grab a 11-9 lead at the break.

A fighting Srikanth, however, clawed back at 12-12 and went to the lead at 14-13 after Axelsen smashed wide.

Another smash helped Srikanth grab two game points.

He lost both with a wide return and after failing to connect a shot.

A net dribble gave Axelsen one match point and he sealed it with a precise return.