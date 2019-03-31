Home Sport Other

Too many mistakes lead to PV Sindhu’s downfall

There was a moment in the second set of the women’s singles semifinal between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao that summed up the match.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu reacts after losing a point against China’s He Bingjiao during their semifinal clash at the India Open in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was a moment in the second set of the women’s singles semifinal between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao that summed up the match. The Chinese was leading 11-10 when she hit the shuttle a little too hard. It looked like it was going out and Sindhu was tracking back just in case. But suddenly, she was not sure. 

The Rio Olympic silver medallist, in an attempt to play it safe, swung her racquet and in doing so, the shuttle hit her racquet and went behind the court. That was not the first mistake Sindhu committed on Saturday as she bowed out of the India Open after going down 23-21, 21-18. “I actually left it but I thought of taking it from down. But it already touched my racquet. I was waiting for the shuttle till it came down,” she later reflected. 

In the first set, Sindhu was leading 20-16 and could have wrapped things up. But a lack of judgement allowed Bingjiao to come back and take the set 23-21. Bingjiao has now recorded four back-to-back wins against Sindhu and leads the overall head-to-head 9-5. While Sindhu said that she had a different strategy, things just did not fall her way. “I could have taken the first set where I was leading 20-16. That was crucial for me. Even in the second set, there were crucial mistakes towards the end when the score was 16-15 or 17-16.” 

Throughout the match, Sindhu’s body language suggested that she was exhausted physically and mentally. It looked like she was trying to hurry things after the first set. Her coach Gopichand, too, was constantly asking her to slow down. While her net game has been good of late, that too was not working for her. “It was anybody’s game in the first set. She got lucky in the last two points. After losing the first set, I was a little nervous. Maybe I could have been much more patient.”
Results (semis): Men’s Singles: K Srikanth (INDx3) bt H Yuxiang (CHN) 16-21, 21-14, 21-19; V Axelsen (DENx2) bt P Kashyap (IND) 21-11, 21-17. Women’s Singles: H Bingjiao (CHNx3) bt PV Sindhu (IND x2) 23-21, 21-18; R Intanon (THAx4) bt H Yue (CHNx7) 21-15, 19-21, 21-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PV Sindhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp