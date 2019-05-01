Home Sport Other

AAI president Rao resigns after Supreme Court ruling

The latest development would mean that the Indian archers will have a new administrative set-up before the marquee World Championship from June 10.

Published: 01st May 2019 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Archery

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: Archery Association of India (AAI) President BVP Rao Wednesday resigned after the Supreme Court's ruling to set aside the constitution of the national body of the sport as amended by Delhi High Court-appointed administrator S Y Quraishi.

Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi Wednesday ordered that fresh elections be held for Archery Association of India within four weeks.

"I'm resigning with immediate effect in protest against the Indian sports system which does not allow competent people to come in. If such people come in, it (sports system) hinders in the way of functioning," Rao told PTI.

The latest development would mean that the Indian archers will have a new administrative set-up before the marquee World Championship from June 10.

The Indian Olympic Association, which does not recognise the Rao-led AAI, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

"It is victory for IOA and AAI. The Hon'ble apex court today set aside the constitution prepared by Mr. Quraishi.

"Both the IOA and the sports ministry had registered strong objections to the said constitution and the elections conducted in accordance with it," the IOA said in a statement.

"IOA is completely in favour of transparency but the autonomy of the associations must be protected," it added.

Rao, a retired IAS officer, was elected AAI president on December 22, 2018, in the elections held under the supervision of Quraishi, which brought to an end the era of Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served as head of the national body for 40 years from 1973 to 2012 before being de-recognised by the government for not following the sports code.

The elections were initially not recognised by World Archery on the ground that the constitution used was never formally approved by the General Assembly of the AAI.

The world body also hinted at a possible suspension of the AAI.

Later, after Rao himself visited the World Archery headquarters in Lausanne, where he presented the minutes of the elective general assembly, the international body said the AAI was a recognised member.

However, a final decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

The Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association are yet to recognize the AAI elections.

They have objected to certain clauses in the amended constitution submitted by Quraishi to the High Court.

Their objections were that the amended constitution, in parts, did not conform to the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.

The Sports Ministry has not included AAI among recognised national federations in its annual renewal.

The IOA had said that giving individual members, not representing state archery bodies, voting rights was not allowed under the International Olympic Committee Charter.

The AAI under Rao had come under a lot of criticism for its "poor planning" as the Indian archers failed to participate in the season-opening stage one World Cup in Colombia due to a flight delay from New Delhi.

The AAI also drew flak for picking a dope-tainted archer for stage two of the World Cup.

Some archers had also claimed that the selection of coach had discrepancies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archery Archery Association of India BVP Rao IOA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp