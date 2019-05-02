Home Sport Other

Bajrang Punia wins gold at Ali Aliyev wrestling tournament

Bajrang got the better of the local favourite 13-8 in his final bout after being down 0-5 at one stage.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: World No.1 Bajrang Punia on Thursday bagged his second title in two weeks as he defeated Viktor Rassadin in the finals of men's 65kg freestyle in the Ali Aliyev wrestling tournament in Kaspiisk, Russia.

The 25-year-old Indian grappler had won a yellow metal last week at the Asian Championships in Xi'an, China.

The two wrestled last in 2017 at the Dan Kolov where Punia won and finished as runner-up to Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria.

