Home Sport Other

HS Prannoy stuns Sugiarto, Sai Praneeth crashes out of NZ Open

Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth B Reddy too lost in the second round

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy

Indian badminton star HS Prannoy (Photo | BAI Media Twitter)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: India's HS Prannoy stunned Tommy Sugiarto in straight games to sail into the men's singles quarterfinals even as his compatriot B Sai Praneeth crashed out in the second round of the New Zealand Open badminton tournament here Thursday.

Unseeded Prannoy shocked second seed Sugiarto 21-14 21-12 in just 37 minutes to book his place in the last-eight round, where he will be up against fifth seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

This was world no.26 Prannoy's maiden meeting against world no.13 Sugiarto.

Earlier in the day, Praneeth suffered a straight-game 12-21 12-21 loss to the legendary Lin Dan of China.

Seventh seed Lin Dan, thus, progressed to the quarterfinals where he will be up against top seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Indian men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth B Reddy too lost in the second round, going down against seventh seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia 17-21 19-21.

ALSO READ | Saina Nehwal crashes out of New Zealand Open after shocking loss to world number 212

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal on Wednesday made a first round exit from the women's singles competition after being stunned by to world number 212 Wang Zhiyi of China.

In the match between Prannoy and Sugiarto, the Indian seized the initiative early on and took a 7-3 lead before extending it to 11-4.

From there on, it was no looking back for Prannoy as he went on to maintain his lead all throughout and close out the game at 21-14.

It was neck and neck between the two shuttlers in the first few points of the second game.

In fact, Sugiarto took the initial lead at 4-2 but Prannoy came back strongly to not only level the scores but surge ahead with four consecutive winners to take a 8-4 lead.

Once Prannoy took the lead, he didn't look back and kept on maintaining the gap to seal the contest in his favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sai Praneeth HS Prannoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp