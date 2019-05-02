Home Sport Other

SC sets aside new AAI constitution, orders fresh polls 

The Archery Association of India (AAI) is back where it started.

Published: 02nd May 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archery Association of India (AAI) is back where it started. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, set aside the amended constitution passed by Delhi High Court-appointed administrator and returning officer Dr SY Quraishi as well as the elections conducted on the basis of it. The order, which is in possession of this newspaper, has been passed by the two-member bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Ajay Rastogi in which they have ordered fresh elections to be held in four weeks. 

AAI chief BVP Rao tendered his resignation following the order. He has forwarded his resignation to the sports ministry as well as World Archery. “I’m resigning with immediate effect as the system does not allow committed and competent people with integrity to work,” he told this daily. The apex court has also directed that the federation work normally till then. “I see no reason to continue. I have let the authorities know of my decision. Once I read the entire judgement, I will decide my next course of action,” he added.
The judgement was passed after the Maharashtra Archery Association had filed a plea, challenging the election held as per the revised draft of the Sports Code and some provisions of the Justice Lodha recommendations for the BCCI. Had the SC agreed to it, all federations would have to change their way of functioning, leading to far-reaching consequences for sports governance.

Both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and sports ministry had not recognised the elections citing certain clauses like public servants being denied right to contest elections and giving individual members, not representing state archery bodies, voting rights. Al these were against the International Olympic Committee Charter as well as the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

“It is a victory for IOA and AAI. The Hon’ble apex court today set aside the constitution prepared by Mr. Quraishi. Both the IOA and the sports ministry had registered strong objections to the said constitution and the elections conducted in accordance with it. IOA is completely in favour of transparency but the autonomy of the associations must be protected,” the IOA said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether former chief election commissioner Quraishi will return to conduct the fresh election despite being asked to by the apex court. Rao, a retired IAS officer, was elected AAI chief on December 22, 2018, in the elections held under the supervision of Quraishi, which brought to an end the era of Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served as head of the national body for 40 years from 1973 to 2012 before being de-recognised by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp