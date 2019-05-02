SC sets aside new AAI constitution, orders fresh polls 

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archery Association of India (AAI) is back where it started. The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, set aside the amended constitution passed by Delhi High Court-appointed administrator and returning officer Dr SY Quraishi as well as the elections conducted on the basis of it. The order, which is in possession of this newspaper, has been passed by the two-member bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Ajay Rastogi in which they have ordered fresh elections to be held in four weeks.

AAI chief BVP Rao tendered his resignation following the order. He has forwarded his resignation to the sports ministry as well as World Archery. “I’m resigning with immediate effect as the system does not allow committed and competent people with integrity to work,” he told this daily. The apex court has also directed that the federation work normally till then. “I see no reason to continue. I have let the authorities know of my decision. Once I read the entire judgement, I will decide my next course of action,” he added.

The judgement was passed after the Maharashtra Archery Association had filed a plea, challenging the election held as per the revised draft of the Sports Code and some provisions of the Justice Lodha recommendations for the BCCI. Had the SC agreed to it, all federations would have to change their way of functioning, leading to far-reaching consequences for sports governance.

Both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and sports ministry had not recognised the elections citing certain clauses like public servants being denied right to contest elections and giving individual members, not representing state archery bodies, voting rights. Al these were against the International Olympic Committee Charter as well as the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

“It is a victory for IOA and AAI. The Hon’ble apex court today set aside the constitution prepared by Mr. Quraishi. Both the IOA and the sports ministry had registered strong objections to the said constitution and the elections conducted in accordance with it. IOA is completely in favour of transparency but the autonomy of the associations must be protected,” the IOA said in a statement.

It remains unclear whether former chief election commissioner Quraishi will return to conduct the fresh election despite being asked to by the apex court. Rao, a retired IAS officer, was elected AAI chief on December 22, 2018, in the elections held under the supervision of Quraishi, which brought to an end the era of Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who served as head of the national body for 40 years from 1973 to 2012 before being de-recognised by the government.