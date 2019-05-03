Dutee sad for South African

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having been through a humiliating gender row, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand said she feels sad for South African Olympic champ Caster Semenya, blaming her loss in the Court of Arbitration (CAS) on the “wrong” policies of IAAF. “I felt sad for Semenya but she has been facing this for quite a long time (since 2009) and so it is not a sudden thing.

I hope she will be able to face this better than me.” The decision means that women with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment/medication if they wish to compete as females in 400m, 800m and 1500m. “This is a wrong policy of the IAAF. I fought my case and I won but now Semenya and some others are at the receiving end,” Dutee said.