Home Sport Other

Dutee sad for South African

Having been through a humiliating gender row, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand said she feels sad for South African Olympic champ Caster Semenya, blaming her loss in the Court of Arbitration (CAS)

Published: 03rd May 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Having been through a humiliating gender row, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand said she feels sad for South African Olympic champ Caster Semenya, blaming her loss in the Court of Arbitration (CAS) on the “wrong” policies of IAAF. “I felt sad for Semenya but she has been facing this for quite a long time (since 2009) and so it is not a sudden thing.

I hope she will be able to face this better than me.” The decision means that women with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment/medication if they wish to compete as females in 400m, 800m and 1500m. “This is a wrong policy of the IAAF. I fought my case and I won but now Semenya and some others are at the receiving end,” Dutee said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp