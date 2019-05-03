Home Sport Other

Prajnesh gets top honour on TNTA annual day

 Prajnesh Gunneswaran was the big winner at the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association’s annual day function on Thursday. 

TNTA president Vijay Amritraj with a few awardees on Thursday | d sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Prajnesh Gunneswaran was the big winner at the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association’s annual day function on Thursday. The southpaw, thanks to a stellar last 12 months, bagged the most prestigious award of the day — TK Ramanathan award worth `30,000 and a citation. Some of the other players to be honoured included Ramkumar Ramanathan and Dakshineswar Suresh. 

TNTA president Vijay Amritraj, who reiterated his desire to hold an ATP legends tournament in the city in August followed by a WTA Tour event next year, gave away the awards at the event.T K Ramanathan award (`30,000): Prajnesh Gunneswaran. Representing India in Davis Cup (`7,500): Ramkumar Ramanathan & Prajnesh Gunneswaran. President’s award for promising youngsters (`5,000 each): Abinaya Caitlyn Sweeton, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, Mahalingam A Kandhavel, Aaron Niranjan Edison Suman. Justice PS Kailasam Memorial Award for performance in junior nationals (`7,000): Kundana Sri Bandaru. National Games and national championships (`4,000): Dakshineswar Suresh. Nagamani Mahadevan award (`10,000): Kundana Sri Bandaru. Muthukrishnan memorial award (`10,000): S Bhoopathy. Veterans award (`5,000): Vijay Kannan. Markers award (`3,000): S Naveen Kumar (Madras Club). Officials award (`4,000): CV Ravi Kumar.

League A Zone: Winners: Madras Cricket Club A; Runners-up: Ransa Sports Club A. B Zone: Winners: Gandhi Nagar Club A; Runners-up: Anna Nagar K Block Club B. C Zone: Winners: Madras Gymkhana Club A; Runners-up: Cosmopolitan Club A. D Zone: Winners: Ransa Sports Club B; Runners-up: Indira Nagar Sports Club B. E Zone: Winners: Gandhi Nagar Club B; Runners-up: Madras Race Club. F Zone: Winners: Madras Club B; Runners-up: Ransa Sports Club C. Veterans (60+): Winners: Gandhi Nagar Club A; Runners-up: Cosmopolitan. Veterans (45+, A Zone): Winners: Besant Nagar A; Runners-up: Indira Nagar Sports Club. Zone B: Winners: Madras Gymkhana Club A; Runners-up: Anna Nagar Club.  

Aparajith, Bawne in big stand
Unbeaten centuries by Baba Aparajith and Ankit Bawne put Jolly Rovers in control as they posted 266 for 2 against Vijay CC on Day 1 of the TNCA Senior Division league semifinals on Thursday. The two have so far added 203 for the third wicket.

In the other semifinal, V Maaruthi Raghav’s 62 and Abhishek Tanwar’s 48 helped Grand Slam post 248/7 against Alwarpet CC. Brief scores: At VB Nest: Jolly Rovers 266/2 in 90 ovs (Ankit Bawne 110 n.o, B Aparajith 104 n.o) vs Vijay CC. At SSN: Grand Slam 248/7 in 86 ovs (V Maaruthi Raghav 62, Abhishek Tanwar 48, M Siddharth 3/48) vs Alwarpet CC.

