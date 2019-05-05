Authorities confident Kalinga will be ready

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hockey India (HI) officials could be in for a testing couple of weeks as they race against time to get the Kalinga Stadium ready for the FIH Series Finals next month. Even though cyclone Fani did not cause structural damage to the stadium itself, lots of work needs to be put in to make it fit for play. And considering that India lands in Bhubaneswar on May 25 for a short camp before playing the pre-Olympic qualifier, there isn’t much time left.

Even if they decide to stay back in Bengaluru and postpone their trip by a few days, the venue needs to be ready at least by May 29, when other teams start to arrive ahead of the opening match on June 6 between USA and South Africa. In this regard, it’s learned that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have already got in touch with HI about the situation on the ground.

If needed, FIH could also agree to postpone the tournament by a couple of weeks. But a high-ranking Odisha government official said they were very confident of the FIH Series Finals going as per schedule.

“We have begun work to get it ready. It will go ahead as per the original plan.”