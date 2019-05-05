Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik bag gold in Poland

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik bagged a gold each as Indian boxers finished with a rich haul of six medals at the XXXVI Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament in Warsaw, Poland.

Besides two gold medals, Indians boxers clinched a silver and three bronze to wrap off their campaign on a high.

The 22-year-old Solanki (52kg) outpunched England's William Cawley 5-0 on his way to the coveted yellow metal.

He showed glimpses of the impeccable form that brought him gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Chemistry Cup last year.

Kaushik (60kg) also exhibited the confidence that he had displayed last year to grab the India Open gold and the Commonwealth Games silver.

Against Morocco's Mohamed Hamout, the 23-year-old was sharp and agile and emerged victorious 4-1.

However, there was some disappointment for the Indian contingent on the final day of the European tournament as the result of Mohammed Hussamuddin did not go in favour of the bantamweight specialist.

Hussamuddin (56kg), who started the 2019 season with a silver from the Gee Bee Boxing tournament, had to be content with yet another second-place finish following a 1-4 defeat to Russia's Mukhammad Shekhov, despite producing a strong show throughout the bout.

Meanwhile, three other Indian pugilists had to settle for the bronze after losing their respective semi-final contests.

In 69kg, 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist and Arjuna awardee, Mandeep Jangra went down 0-5 to Russia's Vadim Musaev while in 91kg, Sanjeet too lost to David Nyika of New Zealand by an identical score.

In 64kg, Ankit Khatana gave his all but was edged 2-3 by Damian Durkacz of Poland in a tight semi-final clash.

The six-day competition saw boxers from all over the world participating in 10 categories in the men's section and in five categories in the women's section as they gear up for the World Championships later in the year.