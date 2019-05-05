Home Sport Other

Gaurav Solanki, Manish Kaushik bag gold in Poland

Besides two gold medals, Indians boxers clinched a silver and three bronze to wrap off their campaign on a high.

Published: 05th May 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Gaurav Solanki | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik bagged a gold each as Indian boxers finished with a rich haul of six medals at the XXXVI Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament in Warsaw, Poland.

Besides two gold medals, Indians boxers clinched a silver and three bronze to wrap off their campaign on a high.

The 22-year-old Solanki (52kg) outpunched England's William Cawley 5-0 on his way to the coveted yellow metal.

He showed glimpses of the impeccable form that brought him gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Chemistry Cup last year.

Kaushik (60kg) also exhibited the confidence that he had displayed last year to grab the India Open gold and the Commonwealth Games silver.

Against Morocco's Mohamed Hamout, the 23-year-old was sharp and agile and emerged victorious 4-1.

However, there was some disappointment for the Indian contingent on the final day of the European tournament as the result of Mohammed Hussamuddin did not go in favour of the bantamweight specialist.

Hussamuddin (56kg), who started the 2019 season with a silver from the Gee Bee Boxing tournament, had to be content with yet another second-place finish following a 1-4 defeat to Russia's Mukhammad Shekhov, despite producing a strong show throughout the bout.

Meanwhile, three other Indian pugilists had to settle for the bronze after losing their respective semi-final contests.

In 69kg, 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist and Arjuna awardee, Mandeep Jangra went down 0-5 to Russia's Vadim Musaev while in 91kg, Sanjeet too lost to David Nyika of New Zealand by an identical score.

In 64kg, Ankit Khatana gave his all but was edged 2-3 by Damian Durkacz of Poland in a tight semi-final clash.

The six-day competition saw boxers from all over the world participating in 10 categories in the men's section and in five categories in the women's section as they gear up for the World Championships later in the year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boxing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp