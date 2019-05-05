Home Sport Other

Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa win Asian Championship titles

Joshna Chinappa, the second seed, successfully defended her title, beating the top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 in the summit clash.

Published: 05th May 2019 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal. (Photo | Twitter/@Media_SAI)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: In a memorable day for India, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa won the individual titles in the Asian Squash Championship here Sunday.

Joshna Chinappa, the second seed, successfully defended her title, beating the top seed Annie Au of Hong Kong 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 in the summit clash.

Ghosal, the top seed and finalist last year, ensured there was no slip this time when he downed the fourth seed Leo Au Chun Ming, also of Hong Kong, in straight games 11-9, 11-2, 11-8.

It easily was one of Joshna's most memorable matches.

Only last month in the Macau Open, Annie had beaten her in straight games for her 12th win in 20 meetings between the two.

In fact, not since September 2017 in the Hong Kong International Open has Joshna tasted success against the Hong Kong player.

All that was set aside as the Indian played with a fixity of purpose and with lot of conviction.

She slipped in the second to send jitters in the Indian camp but recovered superbly to beat all of Annie's designs and carve out a win.

"I thought I really played well in the final. I had lost to Annie few times prior to this. So I had come prepared, and the court and the conditions helped.

More importantly, I found the length and that was the key and yes I am very happy to defend the title," Joshna said after the win.

Ghosal, on his part, never allowed anything to go astray as he meticulously worked his way to a convincing win.

Except for the first and to some extent in the third, there was little that the Hong Kong player could do in terms of a fight as Ghosal covered himself with glory, his maiden success at this level.

"Happy to win the Asian title for the first time. I had come close in the past but did not cross the line then. So it is hugely satisfying to finally win it for India. Overall a good week of squash for me squash wise. Great day for India and hopefully this will lead to further success in the near future," Ghosal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joshna Chinappa Asian Championship Squash Saurav Ghosal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp