Archery association office-bearers at loggerheads over notice for election

NEW DELHI: Controversy and Archery Association of India (AAI) seem to be inseparable bedfellows. The latest bone of contention is acting president Sunil Sharma issuing notice of elections — to be held on May 26 — while secretary Maha Singh termed it illegal and against the Supreme Court order.

The apex court had asked the committee of administrators to take charge till the election took place within one month. But Sharma sent out the notice without consulting anybody.

The notice, a copy of which is in possession of this daily, reads, “Elections of office-bearers of AAI will be held on 26th May at the office of the Returning Officer at the Indian Olympic Association, New Delhi.”

Sharma — who took charge on May 4 after former president BVP Rao resigned following the SC’s decision of not accepting the previous elections — sent out the five-page notice which mentioned the election date, dates for filing (May 13-15) and withdrawal (May 20) of nominations, along with the respective forms.

The secretary sent out another clarification mail to all the member bodies. “I am shocked to read election notice of AAI a few hours ago signed by Sunil Sharma. This is blatantly illegal. According to AAI constitution or any constitution of any association, it is the secretary of the association who issues the notice on the request of the president,” Singh wrote.

“

So the election notice signed by Sunil Sharma and issued by Gunjan Abrol is illegal. Please do not act on this illegal notice and put AAI in problem again. Now that (there are) Supreme Court appointed committee of administrators, I will issue any notice only after their decision,” the mail read. The mail also laid the blame on the VK Malhotra-led faction that is in “connivance with IOA president Narinder Batra”.

“I have called for a meeting of all ten members of the committee in Chandigarh on May 10, after speaking to Sunil Sharma. We will decide on how to proceed with the electoral process,” Singh told this daily.