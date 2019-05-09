Home Sport Other

Sebastian Vettel insists Ferrari still strong despite early season upsets

The four-time champion German admitted that the Italian outfit had struggled in the opening races

Published: 09th May 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel said he expected to see the car and team bounce back to their best | AP

By AFP

BARCELONA: Sebastian Vettel insisted Thursday that Ferrari's team spirit remained strong despite rival Mercedes reeling off an unprecedented four straight season-opening one-twos.

The four-time champion German admitted that the Italian outfit had struggled in the opening races after looking so strong in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya.

But he said he expected to see the car and team bounce back to their best on returning to the track for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

"The car was really good in testing," he told reporters at a news conference.

"Then we arrived in Australia and struggled to feel the same and the first four races have been up and down. Deep down, we know the car is strong. And the spirit is as good or better than last year.

"We're in good shape and we're confident about the parts we bring here," he added, referring to a new upgraded power unit and other upgrades to be introduced this weekend.

"This weekend will be interesting for us because we had a good feeling here not so long ago -- so it will be interesting to see how it behaves this weekend.

"I'm confident if we can get to the level, we will be very competitive."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp