Home Sport Other

Coaching stint learning experience for player Harinder

When Harinder Pal Sandhu sustained a back injury earlier this year, he had put a cross mark against five dates in May.

Published: 10th May 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian squash star Harinder Pal Sandhu

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Harinder Pal Sandhu sustained a back injury earlier this year, he had put a cross mark against five dates in May. He was going to miss the Asian Individual Squash Championships from May 1-5 in Kuala Lumpur as he wouldn’t be able to get back inside the glass box till August. A month or two later, his world turned upside down. Harinder would be a part of the contingent as coach of the squad.
It’s been four days since the World No 80 returned from Malaysia but he’s still coming to grips about the last two months. From the time it was decided he would coach Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal to last Sunday when both of them walked away with shiny metal discs around their necks. 

How did it feel for the 30-year-old as he watched two 32-year-olds pick up gold medals? “It’s definitely given me a new perspective,” he said. “This was my very first experience at coaching and there are a lot of things that go into it.” It’s important to place on record that Harinder has played this role before but that was when he was part of the playing staff — at the Asian Games for instance. 

This was different. To help prepare for this, Harinder spent substantial time pouring over videos and results of possible opponents for the last two months. “When you are in a tournament as a player, you tend to focus on yourself. You sit in the audience to cheer-lead and that’s about it really. But when you go as a coach, you have to be more aware. A lot of thinking and planning go into it. For example, even before the draw, I was seeing videos and results of opponents Joshna and Saurav were likely to face.” 

Anybody can watch videos and surmise things but Harinder had to learn what to watch out for. “The way players moved while playing forehands and while using their backhands...was there hesitation in their game if a ball was dropped short. Do they go for long rallies or tend to finish points early... I constantly had to be on the lookout for clues to be able to convey information to Joshna and Saurav.”   

He also credited the seniors for placing their complete trust in him. “It helped a lot that I had played this role with them before. But they trusted me completely and that really helped when I was communicating with them.” 

Even as Harinder prepares to get back inside the glass box — he reckons he should be back by September — he doesn’t rule out a coaching stint in the future. “This (assignment) helped me to keep the fire burning so to speak. Once my playing days are over, I think I would enjoy this (coaching).” For the time being though, he is itching to get back to playing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harinder Pal Sandhu Squash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp