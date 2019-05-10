Home Sport Other

Hockey goalkeeper Akash Chitke's suspension reduced to 13 months

He was provisionally suspended by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for two years but that has been reduced following a hearing.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

PTI file image of Hockey sticks used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hockey goalkeeper Akash Chitke's two-year dope suspension was Thursday reduced to 13 months after the National Anti-Doping Agency concluded that the player did not take the prohibited substance "intentionally".

Chitke, a former India player, was provisionally suspended by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) for a minimum of two years for using banned anabolic steroid (Norandrosterone) during an out-of-competition test during the senior team's hockey camp in Bengaluru on February 27 last year.

But Chitke's punishment has been reduced by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) following a hearing here Thursday.

"The Disciplinary Panel after going through all the records concluded that the appellant had not committed the anti-doping violation intentionally," the ADAP said in its judgement.

"We are therefore of the opinion that the ineligibility of 4 years (later reduced to a minimum of 2 years) imposed on the appellant is erroneous and must be substituted by the benefit available to the appellant under the NADA Anti-Doping Rules, 2015.

"We hereby modify the order of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel and subsequently the ineligibility of 4 years under Article 10.2.1 from the date of the appellants provisional suspension, i.e.27-03-2018, is modified to a period of 13 months," it added.

Chitke's urine sample report had Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) for 19-Norandrosterone (19 NA, metabolite of Nandrolone or its Precursor) at a concentration level greater than 15 ng/ml, Androgenic Anabolic Steroid, which is non-specified substance as per NADA/WADA prohibited list.

Once Chitke's 'B' sample also showed similar AAF finding, a hearing was conducted on August 13 last year.

The player appeared before the panel and he said he had consumed medicines prescribed by his doctor for treatment of the index finger on his left foot.

While it was proved that Chitke neither sought Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) Certificate nor did he mention about the injection taken on the Doping Control Form, he was able to establish that he had no knowledge of the injection prescribed by the physician, whom he consulted in Pune.

Thus, he was able to avoid the maximum sanction of four years and he later appealed against the two-year suspension, which has now been reduced to 13 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hockey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp