IPKL great chance for youngsters to raid fans’ hearts

The inaugural edition of the Indo-International Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) is set to begin its journey from a venue celebrating its Silver Jubilee year, steeped in sporting glory. Pune’s Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (SSCSC) in its Balewadi area, which includes the SSCSC Stadium, is fast becoming a key new sporting hub of the country.

Built way back in 1994 to host the National Games of India, the venue has grown exponentially, not only in terms of hosting major national and international sporting events but also in providing some top athletes to the country. The Commonwealth Youth Games, World Series Boxing, Asian Athletics Championships and the Maharashtra Open ATP Tennis tournament are just some of the top competitions witnessed at this venue in the recent past and when the national Khelo India games was decided to move out of Delhi, the first venue chosen was the Balewadi complex.

The venue has also been home to many proud teams like FC Pune City (football) and Pune Warriors India (cricket) and the Pune Pride IPKL outfit will find themselves having a definite edge in the first leg from May 13-21, as the home side in the contest. Many dreams have been fulfilled at the Balewadi and the IPKL, also a dream envisioned by passionate kabaddi fans and enthusiasts like myself, also awaits its fulfillment come May 13. Whatever insights I have gathered, the IPKL will certainly surprise many and throw up many new talented stars.

There is a lot of enthusiasm in the heartlands of India from where most of the players belong to and with the league being broadcast live across the length and breadth of the country, television audiences are bound to lap it up.

It is going to be an opportunity of a lifetime for the IPKL’s budding young stars and I am sure, the many passionate followers of the game in Pune will also welcome the chance to witness such raw, fresh talent in flesh and blood.

Let the raids begin!

The writer is an Arjuna awardee and former captain of the Indian kabaddi team.