Home Sport Other

Valtteri Bottas edges Lewis Hamilton to complete pole hat-trick in Mercedes lockout

With Hamilton second, it gave Mercedes another front row lock-out and suggested this year's title race may become a duel between the two Silver Arrows drivers.

Published: 11th May 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, right, pole position, is flanked by his teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain, second fastest time, after the qualifying session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MONTMELO: Championship leader Valtteri Bottas grabbed pole position for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix when he outpaced his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a tightly-contested qualifying session.

The Finn, who leads the defending five-time champion by a single point in this year's title race, completed a hat-trick of successive poles this year after taking the prime grid position in both China and Azerbaijan.

Bottas clocked a stunning track record lap of 1min 15.406sec to finish six-tenths clear of his British teammate.

With Hamilton second, it gave Mercedes another front row lock-out and suggested this year's title race may become a duel between the two Silver Arrows drivers.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari and Pierre Gasly in the second Red Bull.

Romain Grosjean was seventh ahead of his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, Russian Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso and Daniel Ricciardo in his Renault.

"I really enjoyed that," said Bottas. "The adrenaline rush you get from laps like that is great so I am really pleased.

"The season has started well, the way I hoped for, and I feel better in the car."

Hamilton congratulated Bottas and conceded that he had been unable to extract the maximum from his car on a circuit where he was hoping to land his own hat-trick of three straight Spanish poles.

Vettel was also disappointed as Ferrari failed to deliver the pace that could bring an end to Mercedes domination.

"The car doesn't feel too bad, but obviously we are not quick enough," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Spanish Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp