A trio of firsts as IPKL kicks off

IT’S D-Day and Pune’s Balewadi stadium is all set for the first raid of the Parle Indo-International Premiere Kabaddi League (IPKL) with hosts Pune Pride pitted against the Haryana Heroes in the opening Pool A game. Both Pune and Haryana represent good things in the Indian sports and it could not have been a better match-up. The hosts have more experience with the likes of former India international Jitendra Yadav and seasoned V Vimal Raj leading the lines but Haryana also boast of some strong players.

The IPKL will also set another milestone when, for the first time, an exhibition women’s game will be preceded by the league opener. It speaks volumes of the commitment of the IPKL organisers. A second exhibition women’s game is also scheduled for the final leg in Bengaluru. After the announcement of the distribution of revenue amongst players, the unveiling of the first woman head coach, this would be a trio of firsts for the IPKL without having played a game.

A gala opening with celebrities will energise fans further. The IPKL rules have been formulated with an eye on making the sport faster. For example, there is a bonus on increasing the frequency of a productive raid.

The IPKL is an effort towards ensuring that the best players in the country get the right opportunity to showcase their talent.

The writer is an Arjuna awardee and former captain of the Indian kabaddi team.

