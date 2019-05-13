Home Sport Other

Back to drawing board for misfiring Ferrari

After five of this year’s 21 races, Ferrari are already 96 points behind Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.

Published: 13th May 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ferrari's race was a mixture of muddled team strategy, tyre issues and imperfect pit-stops | AP

By AFP

BARCELONA: Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto conceded that their updates package had failed in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, but pledged to work harder to ensure a fight-back against dominant Mercedes.

Binotto said the changes made to the Ferrari car had not worked after watching Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes’ record fifth consecutive season-opening 1-2 finish.

"For us, it was a lesson, but also a stimulus to do better," said Binotto. "It was not a good afternoon. Nor a good week.

"Congratulations to Mercedes who have worked a lot and well, but for us this must be a stimulus to work harder.

"The updates we brought were not enough. It was a bad defeat that we will analyse in the next two days of testing. And, we won't give up."

After five of this year’s 21 races, Ferrari are already 96 points behind Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.

In Sunday’s race, a mixture of muddled team strategy, tyre issues and imperfect pit-stops left both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc struggling to match the pace of Mercedes and third-placed Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Four-time champion Vettel, widely expected to be a title contender, is 48 points adrift of Hamilton in the drivers’ title race and has yet to finish in the top two this year.

After Sunday’s race in which he made a strong start, but flat-spotted his tyres locking up at Turn One, he said he did not know what the team’s tactics were during the race.

"We will talk about it internally, but inside the car we try to do our own race.

"In the beginning, it was clear Charles was faster so when he was putting on more and more pressure I was happy to let him go.

"But, in the second stint, I wasn’t aware we were on different strategies for a long time.

"Then, once it was clear I was let go and I was obviously a lot faster. I tried to put pressure on Max, but with the safety car in the end it didn’t matter.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spanish grand prix Ferrari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Third Front: Telangana CM KCR meets DMK leader Stalin
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp