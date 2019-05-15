Rani Rampal ready to shoulder duty against South Korea 

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Injuries can be devastating. Not only do they test one’s physical strength, but also mental toughness. Rani Rampal has been grappling with injuries for quite some time, and she knows a thing or two about how to deal with them.

The India women’s hockey team skipper has recovered from her shoulder and back injuries, and she will be playing against South Korea in a three-match series that starts on May 20. While she knows how important this tournament in Jinchun is — last for India before their Olympic Qualifiers, from June 15 — the 24-year-old’s focus is on remaining injury-free.

“One thing I’m grateful for is that every time I come back from an injury, I feel I am normal and that I can give 100 per cent. Nobody feels that I am making my comeback. My performance doesn’t come down drastically. I can adapt quickly and pick up from where I left. The only thing that is always in my mind is good recovery and being fit.”

Rani picked up a shoulder injury during India’s tour of Spain in January, which saw her miss the senior nationals next month. If that wasn’t enough, as she was trying to get back to training, a back issue that she had experienced before last year’s Asian Champions Trophy — she had to sit that tournament out too — also came back to haunt her. All this also made her miss India’s tour of Malaysia in April.

“I even cried for some nights, thinking when I will be back. It was not easy because I was struggling with two, three injuries. I was out for nearly four months. So it was difficult to go through rehabilitation. To be away from what you love the most was tough.”

But Rani kept herself occup­ied. She read inspirational bo­­o­ks and watched videos of ot­h­er sportspersons charting comebacks. She also had te­­­­am’s scientific advisor Wa­y­ne Lombard by her side, and h­er parents’ encouraging words.

“All that made me feel better. But sometimes it’s frustrating because I’ve been with the Indian team for the past nine years. I suffered my first injury in 2011. Since then, I have had quite a few. I know I’m mentally strong. But I’m also a human being.”

Now, Rani has a reason to be motivated. Having been with the team since 15, she has seen what it takes to qu­­alify for Olympics. In contr­ast to their male counterparts, women have played only twice in the quadrennial event (1980 and 2016). If India secure a pl­a­ce through Qualifiers, it will be the first time that she will be leading the side on that stage.

“My dreams keep me going. If I want to play in the Olympics, we have to do well in Qu­alifiers. Those were testing ti­mes, and I was being positive. The last time we qualified, the only thing on my mind was that I need to play here again. I know that I’m a key player. If I work hard for four months, it’ll be worth the wait.”