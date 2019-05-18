Indians out to raise the bar in W10K

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Foreign athletes and their Indian counterparts will have different goals in mind when they approach the start line during the TCS World 10K on Sunday. While the former will enter the Bengaluru race as a platform for World Championships, the Indians will be determined to raise the bar and break the course (men: 29.49, women: 33.38) and national record (men: 28.55, women: 32.54). A solid run here could spur them ahead of future events like the upcoming Inter-state competitions.

But Indians, who are in the midst of off-season, will have their task cut out. After the Asian Championships, they are yet to start preparations for Worlds. But that won’t stop them from taking a shot at the records and earn `2 lakh.“Last time around, it was before the Asian Championship and that kept me at the peak of my training and it’s the other way round this time. So, this change in schedule will also pose a huge challenge,” said Indian women’s course record holder Sanjivani Jadhav. “However, with the increase in prize money, it’s an extra motivation.”

Fresh after winning a bronze (10,000m) in the recent Asian Championships, Jadhav is the woman in form. The 23-year-old will be keen to better her own record which she set last year. “It was a good experience in Doha but road racing is different. The field also looks good but I’m under no pressure. I wasn’t under any when I broke the record last time around either.”

Abhishek Pal, who holds a personal best of 30.12, is one to look out for in the men’s section. Pal finished fourth in Monaco 5K run in February and also shared the top spot with Avinash Sable at Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in October. He has his eyes fixed on the course record set by Suresh Kumar back in 2015. However, he has a niggle in his knee and that could potentially prove to be his undoing. “I have been doing well in the road races. I felt my timing at Monaco (14.05) was good. If I can manage my knee, I will go after the course and national record,” said the 22-year-old.

Pal will have competition from steeplechase national record holder Sable. Even though 10k is new to Pal, the Asian Championship silver medallist could surprise many. The other Indian in the fray is experienced Govindan Lakshmanan, whose personal best is 30.30. “My focus is on qualifying for the Worlds and have been doing high-altitude training in Ooty. But I ‘ve been practising well for the road version and will be in a good shape to break the national record,” said Lakshmanan.