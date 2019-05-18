Home Sport Other

Woes compounded despite good show for Indian archers

Ahead of a crucial World Cup stage III and the World Championships, no stone is being left unturned.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

Image used for representational purpose.

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE next month is going to be quite crucial for Indian archers. First up, the World Cup stage III in Antalya, Turkey for which sixteen archers (eight recurve and eight compound) are set to leave the country early on Saturday. Next up, the World Championships in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands from June 10.

While the World Championships is for both recurve and compound, the Archery Association of India have planned to hold a ten-day camp at a local club for only the selected recurve athletes as the tournament will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2020 Olympics. This was planned by the previous administration of AAI.

“We are sending the recurve athletes as early as possible for them to acclimatise to the conditions. They will receive Indian food and homely conditions and it will help them in their preparations,” an AAI official said. “As the qualifying event for Tokyo is only for recurve, we felt it would be wise to send recurve archers,” he added.  The archers will be joined by two coaches, manager, physio and masseuse.

Compound has outshone recurve in the last couple of years. Apart from Deepika Kumari, recurve archers have failed to even reach the quarterfinal stages while those from compound won medals in all four stages of the World Cup and World Cup Finals last year. They topped it off by claiming silver medals in the Asian Games as well. Olympic qualification is important but winning a Worlds medal should not be taken lightly either.

“It is sad that compound archers do not get the requisite importance despite better results. They should be encouraged as much as recurve, if not more, as they have been doing consistently well,” an international archer said.

Deepika Kumari, Bombayla Devi Laishram and 17-year-old newcomer Komalika Bari make up the recurve women’s team for the Worlds while Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav are part of the men’s team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp