Indian paddlers secure four bronze medals in Thailand Junior Open

Oishik Ghosh, Ashish Jain, Sayani Panda and the Junior Boys' Team of Manush Shah, Reagan Albuquerque and Deepit Patil all made it to the semis.

Published: 19th May 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Table Tennis

By PTI

Bangkok, May 19 (PTI) India's young paddlers impressed in the SET Thailand Junior and Cadet Open, claiming a rich haul of four bronze medals here on Sunday.

Oishik Ghosh and Ashish Jain (Hope Boys' Singles), Sayani Panda (Hope Girls' Singles) and the Junior Boys' Team of Manush Shah, Reagan Albuquerque and Deepit Patil displayed great skill and grit to pave their way into the semifinals of the ITTF Junior Golden series tournament.

Oishik beat the talented Masa Hiko Yan of Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarters to clinch a place in the medal round.

However, he could not emulate his performance in the semifinals and bowed out of the tournament, losing 1-3 to Tan Nicholas of Singapore to settle for bronze.

Ashish also cruised into the last four with a dominating 3-0 victory over Thailand's Woraset Bavornthammarat.

Up against Le Ellworth of Singapore in the semifinals, he could not mount much of a challenge and went down 1-3 to be content with a bronze.

Unlike the boys, Sayani had to really grind it to finish on the podium.

She eked out a narrow 3-2 victory over Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali in the Round of 8 before capitulating 0-3 to Sum Yee Samm Law of Hong Kong to bring home the bronze.

The India 1 team of Manush, Reagan and Deepit cruised to the last four with a 3-1 victory over Chinese Taipei 1.

But they could not maintain the momentum and bowed out with a 0-3 loss to the Singapore 1 team.

