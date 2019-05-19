Home Sport Other

Marc Marquez wins French Moto GP for Honda landmark

It was Marquez's 47th top level GP win and his third of the season, but for Honda this was a 300th top-level Moto GP victory.

Published: 19th May 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Marc Marquez

Marquez now leads the championship with 95pts | AP

By AFP

LE MANS: Spain's defending world champion Marc Marquez of Honda won the French Moto GP at Le Mans on Sunday ahead of Italian pair Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci of Ducati.

It was Marquez's 47th top level GP win and his third of the season, but for Honda this was a 300th top-level Moto GP victory.

Jim Redman won their first one back in 1966, and no other manufacturer has achieved top step of the podium on so many occasions.

Starting from pole Marquez won by almost 2sec from Dovizioso and the victory set up a double celebration for the family as his younger brother Alex Marquez won the Moto2 GP earlier in the day.

Marquez now leads the championship with 95pts, eight more than Dovizioso in second and 20 ahead Alex Rins of Suzuki, who could only manage 10th Sunday, while Italian veteran Valentino Rossi of Yamaha is fourth on 72 points.

"It's always difficult at Le Mans," Marquez said of the winding Bugatti circuit.

One rider who might agree with him is Spain's Maverick Vinales, who ended up sliding out after a tangle with Francesco Bagnaia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marc Marquez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp