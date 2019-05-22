Dope test positive before Asian gold?

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gomathi Marimuthu’s career is hanging by a thread after testing positive for a steroid (19-Norandrosterone). While a top Athletics Federation of India official confirmed that she tested positive from the sample taken in Doha during the Asian Athletics Championships, what is intriguing is that she seemingly tested positive during the Federation Cup or confirmatory trials that took place in Patiala in March and April respectively.

However, the official said that the AFI did not know about this back then. The lack of communication between the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has once again brought shame to the country. Efforts to reach NADA officials were unsuccessful. When this newspaper contacted her, Gomathi broke down and pleaded not guilty. She even said that she was not aware of the news.

“I have never used any steroids in my life. Whoever did this to me, I will make sure they will regret it,” she said. Gomathi also made it clear that she was going to challenge the decision and go for a ‘B’ sample. “I am not sure when I can do it. But by next Tuesday, I think I will get an idea. I have struggled a lot to get where I am and now. People are trying to take it away from me. I am sure that all these issues will be over soon.” She has been handed a provisional suspension by the AFI. If her ‘B’ sample also tests positive, she could well be banned for four years, the maximum punishment possible.

The 30-year-old was part of the national camp for several years but her below-par performances forced the AFI to axe her. But the Doha gold made them rethink. “We felt bad. We thought maybe we should have kept her in the camp. And it was surprising when she qualified. That is why we conducted confirmatory trials. It has to be noted that she won gold when she was not a part of the national camp. I am more than happy if she wants to challenge the decision,” a top AFI official said.

That the Tamil Nadu athlete is a late bloomer is well known. After running a personal best of 2:04.89 in the 800m in China in 2015, she could never best it until creating a new mark of 2:02.70 during her gold-medal run at Doha in April. The 30-year-old was supposed to travel with the other middle-distance runners to train in Poland before the World Championships in Doha. The AFI official said that even the tickets were almost done but now it looks likely that it will not be possible.