Welcoming Igor Stimac arrival, IM Vijayan bats for Indian at the helm

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a lot of buzz surrounding India’s new national coach Igor Stimac. The Croatian, considered to be the biggest name yet to take on India’s reins, has already got down to business with the national camp in Delhi. It has already generated a good bit of news because of the presence of several new players, ones ignored by his immediate predecessor Stephen Constantine.

While there is a lot of excitement surrounding Stimac, Indian football icon IM Vijayan is looking forward to what kind of system Stimac implements.

“It’s nice to hear about the appointment of the new coach. The last coach Stephen Constantine has left the squad in a good shape. It is a new start and we don’t know what kind of system or style of play he will bring to the team.”

The team is gearing up to play in the King’s Cup which will be held in Thailand in June. The Blue Tigers last participated in the competition way back in 1977. It is an important competition — as it is a FIFA ranking tournament — in the lead up to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Vijayan feels that there could be a transition happening for the national team.

“Players who were earlier not in the national frame have been brought in. The likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and Jobby Justin being called up is a good sign. It is also good for Kerala. There are some young players in the squad and it is important that they learn from the senior players. Sunil Chhetri is one of India’s best players but he will probably retire in a few years. Other players should be groomed to take his place.”

The 51-year-old, who coached Croatia to the 2014 World Cup apart from playing an important role when they finished third at the 1998 edition, has an impressive CV. But Vijayan is of the opinion that Indian coaches should also be handed out opportunities for heading the national team.

“I am of the opinion that Indian coaches should be given opportunities. There are Pro License coaches in India... The likes of Derrick Pereira and Savio Medeira are highly qualified to coach the team. They understand Indian football really well and the players can also understand them well.

“Stimac comes with a lot of qualifications and I hope he can contribute a lot. But I hope to see Indian coaches getting chances in the next few years,” he remarked.