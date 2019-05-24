Despite concerns, boxers stay upbeat

Anmol Gurung By

GUWAHATI: The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) recommendation to debar the international boxing association (AIBA) from organising the event at the 2020 Olympics comes as a blow for everyone associated with the sport. For Indians, it’s no different. The decision has jeopardised their plans as the IOC Executive Board has also proposed to take away quotas from the World Championships due later this year.

Most of them are at the India Open here. Ironically, this meet was considered as a platform ahead of the Worlds. This development has disrupted India’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva’s plans. “I’m shocked that the World Championship will not be Olympic qualifiers. But we did expect this kind of a decision.”

After months of investigation over governance and financial irregularities, the IOC EB’s proposal to suspend AIBA is likely to be approved during its annual general meeting in June. The EB had on Wednesday confirmed that the qualifiers will instead be held next year between January and May.

“The big picture doesn’t change. Our aim was to help some of our boxers during the Worlds. It’s not clear what changes they will come up with,” Nieva said. He is taking the setback in stride and trying to keep the morale high. He revealed that he had shared the news with the boxers but didn’t have detailed discussions. “It creates a bit of uncertainty but we have to deal with it.”

Taking into account India’s good show in recent times, Asian Championship gold medallist Amit Panghal felt the country stood a good chance to win quotas had things gone as per plans. They had the momentum and seemed ready to put up a fight in the Worlds. “We could have won four/five quotas at least,” he lamented.

Amit was one of the those who had shifted to a higher weight category to be in contention for the Olympics. Despite the news, he looks at positives. “This (52kg) is new for me. I have had a couple of competitions. I will get time to know about my rivals. World Championship will still be of prime importance,” he said.

The IOC EB had maintained that the number of boxers at the Olympics would remain 286 and the number of men’s (8) and women’s events (5) will also be retained. But there’s confusion about which categories will be part of the progr­amme. Shiva Thapa, who plies his trade in 60kg is concerned. “I don’t know what we­i­ght categories will be there. I hope that won’t change,” said Shiva, after beating Poland’s D Krystian Schepanski in the semis.

Kalaivani settles for bronze

S Kalaivani settled for bronze after losing to former world champ Josie Gabucho in the semis of the women’s 48kg category. This was the Chennai girl’s first senior international appearance.

Finalists: Men: 49kg: Deepak vs Govind Sahani, 52kg: Amit Panghal vs Sachin, 56kg: Kavinder Bisht vs Chatchai Decha Butdee (Tha), 60kg: Shiva Thapa vs Manish Kaushik, 69kg: Ashish vs Duryodhan Negi, 75kg: Ashish Kumar vs Eumir Felix Delos Santos (Phi), 81kg: Brijesh Yadav vs Manish Pawar, 91kg: Naman Tanwar vs Sumit Sangwan, +91kg: Satish Kumar vs Naveen Kumar. Women: 48kg: Josie Gabuco (Phi) vs Monika, 51kg: MC Mary Kom vs Vanlal Duati.