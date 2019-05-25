Home Sport Other

Gold reward for Jamuna’s journey through hurdles

Even Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh was impressed with her performance.

Published: 25th May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jamuna Boro (L) after beating Y Sandhyarani at the India Open on Friday | pti

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A gold medal always tastes sweet. For Jamuna Boro, the one she won at the India Open could not have been sweeter. To understand her tale, one has go back to her childhood. Coming from a poverty-stricken family, she would barely have food on the table when she was a kid.
She has faint memories of her father and does not recall meeting him ever since she could make sense of her surroundings. Her mother, a vegetable vendor, had to work hard to ensure that Jamuna and her two elder siblings could survive.

The pain was evident when she spoke about her early years. “I never met him (father). Mother has been the backbone of our family. She has always been so supportive. My sister, who recently got married, and my brother have also been supportive,” the 22-year-old said.
The 54kg pugilist trumped Y Sandhyarani in the summit match. Just 24 hours ago, she had managed to get the better of her nemesis Meena Kumari on her fifth try. “A lot of them have come to support and I’m glad that I could live up to their expectations,” she said.

Hailing from a remote place named Dhekiajuli, around 130km from here, she was initially into wushu. “I was eight or nine when I attended a trial (boxing) in my place and I was driven out of there.”  
Her willingness to learn the sport didn’t go unnoticed when she was picked by SAI, Guwahati, 10 years ago. From there she gradually made her way up the national level. After impressing in the junior circuit, her rise was rapid. She soon made it to the India youth team and won bronze in the World Youth Championships in 2015. That medal elevated her to the senior national camp a year later. Everything seemed to be going right and it seemed her transition would be smooth.
But that was not to be as she found the going hard at the top level. “This is a victory after a long gap. Her morale had been down for some time because of the lack of results. But she has gained confidence after this win. If she can maintain this performance, she is definitely a probable for the Olympics,” SAI coach Abhishek Sah said.

This gold has handed the Assam Rifles employee much-needed confidence. She is now hoping to build on this and kick on. “I believe my rankings will improve. I want to keep up the good work and produce more results in the upcoming tournaments,” Jamuna said.
Even Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh was impressed with her performance. “It’s an incredible story. She definitely has the potential to become an Olympian,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp