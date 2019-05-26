Home Sport Other

Jwala Gutta denies Big Boss Telugu 3 reports

Badminton star Jwala Gutta was rumoured to be participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3.

Published: 26th May 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta (File | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Former Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta has denied rumours that she may be seen as a participant in the third season of the Telugu version of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss".

"No 'Bigg Boss' for me... All false rumours," Gutta tweeted in context to reports that she has been approached for the show, which may be hosted by Nagarjuna.

After finding her feet in the sports arena, Gutta tried her luck in Telugu films with "Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde".

