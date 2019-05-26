Star athlete scores big win off the track

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Quartermiler Hima Das has scored 70 per cent marks in Class XII Assam board exams. The 19-year-old is currently in Poland for training. The results were declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council on Saturday.

A student of Arts (Humanities) who appeared from Dhing College in central Assam’s Nagaon district, Hima aggregated 349 out of 500 marks. She scored 63 marks in English, 84 in Assamese, 60 in Advanced Assamese, 75 in Political Science and 67 in Education.

“I will pursue my graduation from (native) Dhing with honours in the Assamese subject. I am an Assamese and hence, it is very natural that I will love it more than any other subjects,” Hima told TNIE on the phone from Poland.

She said it was a double delight for the family as her brother, too, had cleared the exam. “I myself checked the results online. Later, I had a talk with my family members and they were delighted,” she said, adding, “I studied whenever I got time.

Apart from studying my subjects, I read a lot of non-prescribed books.”

She said she had left Assam for Patiala a day after she appeared for the exam. From there, she went to Abu Dhabi and then to Japan. Eventually, she went to Poland to undergo the training.