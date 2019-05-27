Two prized scalps, a silver lining for Pooja

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like numerous women pugilists from Haryana, Pooja has had her share of adversities. She has suffered gender discrimination, comes from a humble background. As she narrates her tale, her tranquil voice betrays her past. And that calmness is also visible when she goes about her business inside the ring.

There’s a unique rhythm in the way she moves, the manner in which she feints and shuffles from one corner of the ring to another. And what’s more unique is she prefers an open guard stance for most of the proceedings. While her rivals try to be the aggressor, the 75kg boxer calmly manages to steal points proficiently.

Two seasoned stars were outdone by her in the recently-concluded India Open in Guwahati. Among many upsets, Pooja registering back-to-back wins in the quarters and semis was one of the standouts. First, it was Asian Championship winner Pooja Rani. Then she followed it up with a huge show against Saweety Boora. “I knew she (Rani) was a proven boxer, so I did have apprehensions before the bout. So I knew I had to play my heart out,” she later said.

A product of the Bhiwani Boxing Club (BBC), also known as ‘India’s Little Cuba’, Pooja got the boxing bug after seeing the likes of Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom on television. “In school, my headmaster encouraged me. He was a friend of Jagdish sir and that’s how I joined BBC.” Jagdish sir she is referring to is the famous coach Jagdish Singh, who has coached the likes of Vijender and Akhil Kumar. The Dronacharya awardee is also the founder of the BBC. Just six months after joining the club, she had gone on to become a national champ at the U-19 level.

However, words had spread in Dulheri, her village, that a young girl was into boxing and many had not taken the news well. Despite backing from her parents, who are daily wage labourers, it was a difficult period for Pooja then. “People would ask my parents; being a girl, why would you let your daughter box and let her go places on her own? My parents would disclose the same to me and that would hurt me. But that only gives me an extra motivation.”

Pooja, who’s employed by the Railways, narrowly missed out on gold after losing to Bhagyabati Kachari in a split decision (2-3) in India Open. Despite the loss, it was a memorable experience for her. With the Olympic qualifiers shifted to 2020, the 75kg category is an open competition and Pooja is determined to make her case. “I know I have to be consistent. I will try my best to keep up,” she signed off.