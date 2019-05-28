Home Sport Other

Mixed emotions: Joy for Rahi,despair for Manu

Bhaker, who was leading after six rounds of five shots each in the final, had to leave the final in fifth place because her pistol malfunctioned twice.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rahi Sarnobat clinched India’s sixth shooting quota for the 2020 Olympics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The agony and the ecstasy.If ever one was to describe the women’s 25m pistol final at the Munich World Cup from an Indian perspective, the above-mentioned five words would suffice. Even as Manu Bhaker was reduced to tears, compatriot Rahi Sarnobat kept her calm to win India’s sixth quota place in shooting for the 2020 Games.

Bhaker, who was leading after six rounds of five shots each in the final, had to leave the final in fifth place because her pistol malfunctioned twice. Rules state that athletes will be eliminated if their weapons malfunctions twice in the same event. She had already sought the intervention of the range official once before so she had to leave the competition by default.

The 28-year-old Sarnobat, who had won one gold at the World Cup so far (Changwon in 2013) had no such issues as she maintained a remarkably high level of shooting throughout the final. She never shot below three in the sequence of five shots in the final and even managed the full sequence of five shots thrice, a feat equalled only by Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych who won silver.
Even if Sarnobat led for most of the second competition stage — elimination — it would have been decided by a shoot-off had Kostevych nailed her last shot. The Indian had 37 to the Ukrainian’s 36 but both contrived to miss. After the final, there was a good touch as Sarnobat immediately approached Bhaker to console her.  

The gold continues the Maharashtrian’s remarkable redemption song after she suffered a fall which injured her elbow in 2014. After getting her career back on track in the winter of 2017, she became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in the same event last year.

Coach Ved Prakash said the quota wasn’t unexpected. “We were expecting (this) before she left for Munich,” he told this daily. “She has developed a very good programme and that is obviously working for her.” Prakash also paid special praise to his ward for motivating herself to stay in the sport during those fallow months between 2014 and 2017.

In the qualifying round, Sarnobat (586-25x) and Bhaker (585-17x) finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Another gold for Saurabh In the men’s 10m air pistol final, ace teenager Saurabh Chaudhary added another gold to his trophy cabinet. The 16-year-old, who had earlier won a quota place in this event, did not relent even as he outgunned more experienced names like Wei Pang, 2008 Olympic gold medalist.
The impish shooter, in fact, set a new finals world record of 246.3, which eclipsed his old mark of 245 that he set in New Delhi. The other Indian in the final, Shahzar Rizvi, finished in fifth position with a score of 177.6.  

Results

Men: 10m air pistol: 1 Saurabh Chaudhary 246.3 (world record), 2 Artem Chernousov 243.8, 3 Pang Wei 220.7. Women: 25m pistol: 1 Rahi Sarnobat 37, 2 Olena Kostevych 36, 3 Antoneta Boneva 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp