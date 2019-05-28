Mixed emotions: Joy for Rahi,despair for Manu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The agony and the ecstasy.If ever one was to describe the women’s 25m pistol final at the Munich World Cup from an Indian perspective, the above-mentioned five words would suffice. Even as Manu Bhaker was reduced to tears, compatriot Rahi Sarnobat kept her calm to win India’s sixth quota place in shooting for the 2020 Games.

Bhaker, who was leading after six rounds of five shots each in the final, had to leave the final in fifth place because her pistol malfunctioned twice. Rules state that athletes will be eliminated if their weapons malfunctions twice in the same event. She had already sought the intervention of the range official once before so she had to leave the competition by default.

The 28-year-old Sarnobat, who had won one gold at the World Cup so far (Changwon in 2013) had no such issues as she maintained a remarkably high level of shooting throughout the final. She never shot below three in the sequence of five shots in the final and even managed the full sequence of five shots thrice, a feat equalled only by Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych who won silver.

Even if Sarnobat led for most of the second competition stage — elimination — it would have been decided by a shoot-off had Kostevych nailed her last shot. The Indian had 37 to the Ukrainian’s 36 but both contrived to miss. After the final, there was a good touch as Sarnobat immediately approached Bhaker to console her.

The gold continues the Maharashtrian’s remarkable redemption song after she suffered a fall which injured her elbow in 2014. After getting her career back on track in the winter of 2017, she became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in the same event last year.

Coach Ved Prakash said the quota wasn’t unexpected. “We were expecting (this) before she left for Munich,” he told this daily. “She has developed a very good programme and that is obviously working for her.” Prakash also paid special praise to his ward for motivating herself to stay in the sport during those fallow months between 2014 and 2017.

In the qualifying round, Sarnobat (586-25x) and Bhaker (585-17x) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Another gold for Saurabh In the men’s 10m air pistol final, ace teenager Saurabh Chaudhary added another gold to his trophy cabinet. The 16-year-old, who had earlier won a quota place in this event, did not relent even as he outgunned more experienced names like Wei Pang, 2008 Olympic gold medalist.

The impish shooter, in fact, set a new finals world record of 246.3, which eclipsed his old mark of 245 that he set in New Delhi. The other Indian in the final, Shahzar Rizvi, finished in fifth position with a score of 177.6.

Results

Men: 10m air pistol: 1 Saurabh Chaudhary 246.3 (world record), 2 Artem Chernousov 243.8, 3 Pang Wei 220.7. Women: 25m pistol: 1 Rahi Sarnobat 37, 2 Olena Kostevych 36, 3 Antoneta Boneva 26.