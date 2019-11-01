Home Sport Other

Equestrian federation seeks urgent hearing  

The petitioner requested the court to hold the hearing as early as possible.  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Equestrian Federation of India’s (EFI’s) joint-secretary MM Rahman through his counsel filed an urgent application in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking its permission to declare results of elections held on September 29. The petitioner requested the court to hold the hearing as early as possible.  
Earlier, the court while hearing a petition filed by the Rajasthan Equestrian Association though allowed the EFI to hold its election but directed it not to announce the results without seeking court’s approval. In his application, Rahman said, “It’s imperative that the new elected members of the executive committee and selection committee be permitted to take charge particularly for the smooth conduct of national and regional events and more particularly of the fact that the teams have to be prepared and selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Asiad.”

“Absence of key appointments in the executive committee is affecting day-to-day functioning. In absence of treasurer, accounts of the federation have been held up,” added the application.

It added that the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India or the new Draft National Sports Code is not workable/feasible in the case of equestrian since the same are not played at every district or every state and as such the state bodies cannot be the only stakeholder by excluding clubs/individuals or the army, which provide maximum facilities.

