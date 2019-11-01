No room for complacency: Reid

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AT the Indian men’s team’s hotel, a player was asked a question. “(India) should comfortably beat Russia, no?” The said player reacted like he saw a ghost. “(You) saw what happened to Pakistan right?” He was referring to last weekend when the Green Shirts almost pulled off one of the great upsets in recent times by running The Netherlands close in the first of their two-legged Olympic qualifiers. They were leading for majority of the first match at Amstelveen before the hosts fought back to draw 4-4. The second match was a return to normalcy as they lost 0-4 but what the tie seems to have done is to ensure that the Indians don’t take anything for granted.

The tie was also name-checked by chief coach Graham Reid. There is now an added onus on starting well and ensuring they don’t fall behind early in the piece, even though their opponents, Russia, aren’t known for their expertise in the sport — the last time these two sides met at the same venue (FIH Series Finals in June), the score ended 10-0.

“After last weekend’s qualifiers, we had a meeting and we spoke about the kind of things that can happen, especially when you don’t start well,” the Australian coach said. “If you don’t follow the game plan, you could lose. We are preparing as though we are playing the world champions and last weekend was a reminder that all teams play for national pride.”

When pressed on whether complacency — a bugbear of some of the previous Indian teams — could be a factor, Reid, who was aware of that particular problem even before accepting the job, said he had been dinning that into the heads of the players since day one. “There is no room for that. Their players also have two arms, two legs and they will also have 11 players who will go out to try and win the contest and their aims will be the same as our players. So, there will be no question of complacency.”

Russia have arrived here with some fighting talk. In an interview before the squad departed to India, Georgy Galashev, vice-president of the Russian Field Hockey Federation (FHTR), said their chances of beating India is 50-50. “50-50. I am an optimist, we have a young, close-knit team with good potential.” At the pre-match press conference, their captain Denis Shchipachev opined that ‘we are here to fight’.

The other theme of the match from an Indian perspective is the presence of so many experienced players in the 18-man squad. Rupinderpal Singh, SV Sunil (named as vice-captain), Ramandeep Singh as well as Biren Lakra (a late replacement for the injured Varun Kumar) have all earned recalls, a departure of sorts from recent previous squads. Even then, the likes of Kothajit Singh failed to get a look in. While this will be a theme to keep an eye on if they do qualify for the Olympics, Reid said it was a happy problem to have. “It’s always hard to leave experienced players like Kothajit out but it’s a good headache to have as a coach.”