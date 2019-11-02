Home Sport Other

Federation to discuss trial for Mary

Published: 02nd November 2019

MC Mary Kom

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With pressure mounting, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials have been ho­lding discussions on whether MC Mary Kom should take part in selection trials for Olympic qualifiers to be held in China next year.

According to a BFI official, federation members are divided on the matter and are studying BFI president Ajay Singh’s statement which was made last month following the AIBA Women’s World Championships. Mary, who plies her trade in the 51kg category, had returned with a bronze medal from Russia, where the marquee event was staged.

Before the World Championships, the BFI had issued a letter, clearly stating that only the gold medallists in Olympic categories from the women’s corner will be handed direct China berths. Whereas in the men’s section, all the medallists were handed that privilege.

Singh had questioned the aforementioned rules and backed Mary to keep the No 1 spot and go to China for the qualifiers. The BFI official revealed a meeting will be held within two weeks to look at the feasibility of applying the president’s statement of gender equality to select the team for the qualifiers. Discussion with members of the selection committee will be held to arrive at a collective decision.

With rumours doing rounds that Mary will not have to sit for trials, rival Nikhat Zareen had written a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju last month and made a plea to him to look into the matter. Prior to this, Mary had reportedly refused to take part in the trials, which was held in August, for the Worlds.

