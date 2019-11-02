Indian women's hockey team survives US scare to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Swaroop Swaminathan By

BHUBANESWAR: In the end, they got there. But by the time the women’s team had confirmed their tickets to Tokyo, the fans that had flocked to the Kalinga Stadium had lived an unforgettable experience. Some of them may even have been forgiven for thinking that the tie was already over. After all, India were leading 5-1 after the first leg.

But with 12 minutes left on the clock, the electronic scoreboard read India 0 USA 4. With the prospect of a penalty shootout looking very real, a few spectators were already beginning to twitch uncomfortably in their seats. They had come in anticipating an easy win and a long celebration into the night. Instead, they were treated to death by a 1000 heart-attacks, such was the tension on the pitch.

Even though skipper Rani Rampal had put India back in front in the 48th minute with a thunderous drive, the pressure was palpable on the pitch. All the visitors needed was one goal and with 12 minutes remaining, they had all the time in the world to get that.

US may well have found a way back into the contest had a referral for a ‘penalty corner’ gone their way with less than five minutes left on the clock. But the TV umpire ruled in India’s favour and there was a collective outpouring of relief among the capacity crowd, most of whom were school students.

The Kalinga Stadium had already served one Indian heartbreak before -- the men team’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of The Netherlands in the World Cup less than 12 months ago. This time, however, the women were not to be denied as they booked a spot to Tokyo for what will only be their third Olympics.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh’s men also confirmed their Olympic berth with an 11-3 aggregate win over Russia. They struggled for a second night in a row (they had won 4-2 on Friday) but eventually added four goals in the fourth quarter to join the men. While both teams will now go on a well deserved break, the men will be back at the Kalinga Stadium as they play the first two matches of the Pro League at home on January 18 and 19.