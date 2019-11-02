Home Sport Other

Indian women's hockey team survives US scare to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

After winning the first leg match 5-1, India was defeated 4-1 by the spirited US side, giving the homeside a real scare.

Published: 02nd November 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

India women's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India women's hockey team sealed their berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.(Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the end, they got there. But by the time the women’s team had confirmed their tickets to Tokyo, the fans that had flocked to the Kalinga Stadium had lived an unforgettable experience. Some of them may even have been forgiven for thinking that the tie was already over. After all, India were leading 5-1 after the first leg.

But with 12 minutes left on the clock, the electronic scoreboard read India 0 USA 4. With the prospect of a penalty shootout looking very real, a few spectators were already beginning to twitch uncomfortably in their seats. They had come in anticipating an easy win and a long celebration into the night. Instead, they were treated to death by a 1000 heart-attacks, such was the tension on the pitch.

Even though skipper Rani Rampal had put India back in front in the 48th minute with a thunderous drive, the pressure was palpable on the pitch. All the visitors needed was one goal and with 12 minutes remaining, they had all the time in the world to get that.

US may well have found a way back into the contest had a referral for a ‘penalty corner’ gone their way with less than five minutes left on the clock. But the TV umpire ruled in India’s favour and there was a collective outpouring of relief among the capacity crowd, most of whom were school students.

The Kalinga Stadium had already served one Indian heartbreak before -- the men team’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of The Netherlands in the World Cup less than 12 months ago. This time, however, the women were not to be denied as they booked a spot to Tokyo for what will only be their third Olympics.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh’s men also confirmed their Olympic berth with an 11-3 aggregate win over Russia. They struggled for a second night in a row (they had won 4-2 on Friday) but eventually added four goals in the fourth quarter to join the men. While both teams will now go on a well deserved break, the men will be back at the Kalinga Stadium as they play the first two matches of the Pro League at home on January 18 and 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics India Vs USA India women hockey Olympic hockey qualifiers Olympic Qualifiers
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp