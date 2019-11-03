Home Sport Other

National junior athletics competition begins at Acharya Nagarjuna University

The championship, organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) witnessed a huge participation on the very first day itself.

Published: 03rd November 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

The championship, organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) witnessed a huge participation on the very first day itself

The championship, organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) witnessed a huge participation on the very first day itself. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ground of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) was chock-a-block with athletes, who came from across the country to participate in the 35th Junior National Athletics Championship-2019 that began on Saturday. The championship, organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) witnessed a huge participation on the very first day itself.

Haryana’s Gurpreet and Himachal Pradesh’s Seema clocked personal best timings to win the boys under-20 10,000 mt and girls under-20 5,000 mt, respectively. Gurpreet marked his return to track with a victory, pulling away from his pursuers to win the 10,000 mt in 30:52.00, his personal best timing in covering the distance. He was away from major competitions since claiming the bronze in 5,000 mt and silver in 10,000 mt in the under-20 category last year.

Seema overcame the disappointment of missing a medal in the Federation Cup for Juniors in Tiurvannamalai in September, with a comfortable win in the girls under-20 5,000 mt, with a personal best timing of 17:03.14. It was an improvement on her timing of 17:24.41, clocked in Moodbidri last November 24. Poonam Dinkar Sonune, who won the 3,000-5000 mt double in the last edition in Ranchi, fell behind at the halfway stage after tripping, thereby leaving Amrita Patel and Seema to battle it out for the top spot. Amrita Patel, was ahead almost all throughout the race, but Seema, whose greater competitive experience made her stick to the leader like a shadow, sprinted ahead of her with 300 mt left to touch the finishing line.

In the field events, Kerala long jumper Sandra Babu excelled with a personal best of 6.16 mt. Sandra Babu’s opening jump of 6.16 mt shattered the field record in the girls under-20 long jump event. She had another leap of 6.10 mt, alongside two fouls. However, Odisha’s Manisha Merel showed that she could be a fine competitor, with three jumps beyond the 6 mt mark, each a personal best, but while she kept improving, she was unable to cross the 6.07 mt mark, which was however good enough for the second place.

Delhi’s Arvind Sharma, a silver medalist last year, won the boys under-16 discus throw with a 50.16 mt effort that came alongside three fouls. Unfortunately, the host State could not claim any win on the first day of the five-day-long championship.

Keeping with its no-needle policy, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) barred Chandigarh’s Parkash Singh and Rajasthan’s Dhananjay from taking part in the championships. Syringes and vials were found in their bags in the Call Room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Acharya Nagarjuna University Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp