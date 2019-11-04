Home Sport Other

Four records set on day two of Junior National Athletics Championship

Nivya Antony was in good form as she came to take part in the championship.  

Published: 04th November 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Players in action during 35th junior national athletic championship at ANU in Guntur district on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Players in action during 35th junior national athletic championship at ANU in Guntur district on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second day of the 35th Junior National Athletics Championship, being conducted at the ground of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), witnessed four players from Andhra Pradesh qualifying for the finals, on Sunday.

While Yashwanth Kumar Lave qualified for the finals in the boys’ 110m hurdles, for the 19-20 age group, Dhanush Kumar and P Vivekananda qualified for the finals of boys’ long jump event in the 17-18 age group. State’s Chandini Tammineni shared the fifth position with Delhi’s Jahnavi Gulati to qualify for the final round of girls’ high jump in the age group of 12-14.

However, none of the players from the host State could win a medal on the second day as well. Ritik Malik of Delhi, Shaili Singh of Karnataka, Chanda of Delhi and Nivya Antony of Kerala set new national records in the boys’ under-18 100-metre race, girls’ under-16 long jump event, girls’ under-20 1,500-metre race and girls’ under-20 pole vault event. 

Malik’s sprint was the highlight of the proceedings as his timing of 10.65 seconds broke the national and meet records held by Gurindervir Singh (10.69) since 2017 and Praveen Muthukumaran (10.75) since 2011. Chanda, who clocked 4:30.25 to finish fourth in the National Inter-State Championships in Lucknow and 4:19.94 to take the third place in the National Open in Ranchi last month, showed that she had the potential to do better, as she displayed sound race tactics on Sunday. She took the lead from the very beginning and came first. 

Nivya Antony was in good form as she came to take part in the championship. She achieved her previous best mark of 3.70 metres in the Kerala State Athletics Championships in Kozhikode in June. 

Shaili Singh improved upon her national and meet record in girls’ under-16 long jump to 6.15 metre. She held the previous record of 5.14 metre, which she created at the same competition last year in Ranchi.

There were meet records for Lovepreet Singh (AFI-Punjab) and AT Daneshwari (Karnataka), in boys’ and girls’ under-20 100-metre races. Lovepreet’s dash in 10.60 seconds was his personal best, improved upon the 10.66 seconds he clocked in the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi last month. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Junior National Athletics Championship Acharya Nagarjuna University Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp