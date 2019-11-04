Indian men's table tennis team achieves best-ever ranking
The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austria on 272 points but is ranked ninth.
NEW DELHI: The Indian men's table tennis team on Monday achieved its best-ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.
They are the only two Indians in the top-100.
India number three Harmeet Desai is ranked 104.
China are the expected number one in the team rankings, followed by Japan and Germany.