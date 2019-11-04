Home Sport Other

Last chance for shooters to get Olympic quotas

The continental competition, in Doha, will be the last chance.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tejaswini Sawant

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian shooters have been in a different league this year, finishing as toppers in four World Cups. In the process, they earned seven quotas for Tokyo Olympics out of a total of nine (two won in 2018). Now, they’ll look to add to that when Asian Shooting Championship commences on Tuesday. The continental competition, in Doha, will be the last chance.

Tejaswini Sawant

With 38 quotas on offer, the country will field a 41-member team — six entries for Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) — across the 15 Olympic events. With the likes of Saurabh Chaudhary (pistol) and Apurvi Chandela (rifle) having already secured a quota, the onus will be on the likes of Tejaswini Sawant and youngster N Gaayathri to make a name. Both compete in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions, an event where the country is yet to book a quota. Likewise, Deepak Kumar will be hoping to earn a second quota for India in men’s 10m air rifle. 

Rifle coach Manoj Kumar has tall hopes. “All the shooters have been doing well in practice and their scores have also been on par.”
“Deepak stands a good chance. He’ll do well. Even Yash Vardhan and Kiran Ankush Yadav are equally good.”

Divyansh Singh Panwar has one from that event and he’ll be competing in the MQS section. 
Teenager Anish Bhanwala, who competes in 25m pistol, is another shooter who’ll look to make the chance count. In the women’s 25m pistol, Annuraj Singh, Chinki Yadav and Neeraj Kaur will look to add to Rahi Sarnobat’s quota. Rahi, meanwhile, will compete in the MQS section. 

While rifle/pistol shooters have been top-notch, the shooters from the shotgun section have been a quiet bunch with none winning a quota so far. Trap shooter Kynan Chenai came close on two occasions. 
Coach M Padmanabhan knows this is a make-or-break period for his wards. “Despite the struggles, everyone is positive. We know this is our last chance and all the shooters are focussed on the task ahead and are mentally prepared.” 

Apart from Kynan, there’s Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who is targetting his fifth straight Olympic appearance. But his scores have been far from the best.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejaswini Sawant shooters Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp