Home Sport Other

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju takes action after swimmers cry foul

Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary of Youth Affairs & Sports, sent a letter to the organising secretary and the sports director of LPU to probe the matter and dismiss the people involved.

Published: 04th November 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo | PTI)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the ongoing Inter-University Swimming Championship, held at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara (Punjab) came under scanner for alleged result manipulation and cheating, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju directed Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to take action against such malpractice.

Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary of Youth Affairs & Sports, sent a letter to the organising secretary and the sports director of LPU to probe the matter and dismiss the people involved. LPU has also been directed to respond within 24 hours.

“I have taken cognizance of the issue. Director General of Sports Authority of India is in touch with AIU officials. The matter is being investigated by AIU and I’m confident that the correct course of action will be taken soon,” was Rijiju’s reply to swimmer Anshul Kothari’s tweet. It was widely circulated on social media, showing evidence of an LPU student making a false start but being allowed to continue. 
Swimmers alleged that final results came out only a day after and were altered to benefit the hosts. Some participants staged a protest on Saturday.

“I would like to make it very clear; all organisations must ensure integrity of sports. Transparency, fairness and equity in the sport world is a basic condition necessary to enhance opportunities for everyone,” Rijiju added.

However, many swimmers — Srihari Nataraj and SP Likith, among others — demanded the event to be held again under Swimming Federation of India’s supervision.

“We are glad that Rijiju sir took action. But this event should be held again at a different venue. The results will be considered for World University Games,” said Nataraj.

“It sets a bad precedent. There should be touchpads to ensure fair competition.” added Nataraj, who was representing Jain University (Bangalore). Those swimmers who boycotted the event were asked to compete on Sunday but they refused to participate.
The organisers remained unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi during the Book Launch of Post Colonial Assam (1947-2019) in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
CJI hails NRC as timely, slams critics for thwarting Assam’s progress
Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani's advice to Airtel, Vodafone Idea on how to raise money
The stationary counter at the Honesty shop in the Middle School | Muthu Kannan
This Tamil Nadu govt school runs a shop to impart lessons in honesty
A thick blanket of smog covers Humayun tomb as air quality dips to ‘severe’ category, in New Delhi on 3 November 2019.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
People begin to collapse as air quality deteriorates in Lucknow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
Seems like this November is going to be a holy-month for moviegoers. Here are six must-watch English movies coming your away soon.
Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels to Disney's Frozen 2; Six Hollywood movies to hit screens in November 2019
Actress Tabu, who turns a year older today, is a director's delight. With her arresting screen presence and haunting eyes, Tabu is a powerhouse of talent. We've picked some rare, unseen photos and stills of the immensely talented actress from our archives
Happy birthday, Tabu! Have you seen these 30 rare photographs of the powerhouse 'Andhadhun' actress?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp