Home Sport Other

‘International observer for Gymnastics Federation of India elections’

There seems to be a new development ahead of the much-awaited GFI elections that will happen in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Published: 05th November 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gymnastics

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT looks like the long-standing feud between the factions of Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) will come to an end on Monday.

The last two GFI elections were not recognised by the sports ministry, and infighting between the two factions have impacted athletes and the growth of the sport in the country.

There seems to be a new development ahead of the much-awaited GFI elections that will happen in New Delhi on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the likes of Sanjay Shete and Makarand Joshi, who filed nominations for the president and joint-secretary posts, will be allowed to attend the elections and cast their vote.

A letter that included the final list of nominations — published by returning officer SK Mediratta last week — had said that Shete’s and Joshi’s counsel responded to the court order by stating that they would not take part in the elections. 

The two had earlier told Mediratta that they would take part. Hence, the returning officer had asked them not to participate. 

However, the Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the two to attend the elections and cast votes according to a top official. It is understood that an observer assigned by Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) — former secretary-general Andre Gueisbuhler — will also be present in Delhi.

The election will be held for the post of treasurer (one post, two nominations) and executive committee members (four posts, six nominations), while all other contestants will be elected unanimously.

As of now, there is no confirmation about a government observer attending the elections. Sudhir Mital and S Shantikumar Singh are the unanimous choices for president and secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gymnastics Federation of India GFI
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp